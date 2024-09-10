LUKE SALATHIEL, 33, of Clarence Street, Brynmawr must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on Alma Street on February 10.

DAVID CLAPHAM, 58, of Five Locks Road, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran must pay £958 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after it was proved in his absence that he was speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on December 14, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

CERI MIDDLETON, 35, of Pill Row, Caldicot must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

ANGELA JOANNE WATKINS, 51, of Pinewood Court, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood must pay £767 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

MARK SCULLEY, 51, of Beech Tree Crescent, Blaina must pay £232 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Monmouthshire on February 13.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

ROBERT WILLIAMS, 36, of Bluebell Way, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 61mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on October 3, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

ANDREW PINE, 53, of McDonnell Road, Bargoed, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

IBOU LO, 36, of Godfrey Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Commercial Road on February 11.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

GRAHAM LLEWELLYN, 66, of St Clares, Rhymney, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence on the A465 in Brynmawr on February 18.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

HAMISH DONALD SCOTT, 66, of Old Hereford Road, Abergavenny must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 on February 15.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.