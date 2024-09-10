In a statement on Facebook, Marcus’ brother Simon said: “It is with the deepest of sadness that we are in a position to say that sadly Marcus is no longer with us.”

“The family are asking for peace and space to feel their grief and come to terms with our horrific loss.

“As much as sympathy messages are appreciated, we ask that they are not sent to the family at this painful time.

“If you wish to lay flowers, the family have started to place flowers at Wentwood 2 bluebells as this holds a place of so many good memories of Marcus.

“Thank you to each and every single individual who has been active on the social media pages, sharing posts, putting posters up and searching the area relentlessly.”

The last confirmed sighting of Marcus was via a CCTV camera attached to someone’s house on August 1, as he was walking down Coed y Caraeu lane, near Wentwood Forest.

Gwent Police started searching for Marcus the day he went missing and found his car as well as some CCTV footage of him walking near Wentwood forest.

In the days following, the police sent drones to search the area with officers, helicopters and police dogs. This includes searching the River Usk at low tide.

They have also deployed specially trained police dogs, known as DV dogs, who searched the area. These dogs are trained specifically to find people, dead or alive.

Local people searched for Marcus regularly in groups to help find him, and the Find Marcus Barter Facebook page had thousands of active followers.

The family ask for everyone to respect their privacy at this time.

Gwent Police have been contacted for an official statement.