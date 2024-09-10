Geshmak is a local café, bar and bistro that moved into Caerphilly town from Newport into an empty premises on Clive Street.

Cllr Jamie Pritchard and Adam Sadler, CCBC’s Principal Business Development Officer, dropped by to see the new premises and to chat to owner Francesca Keirle.



Francesca Keirle was previously a semi-finalist on the 2015 series of BBC MasterChef.



The bistro is open throughout the day offering delicious Welsh breakfasts, light lunches and lovingly prepared fresh evening dining.



The business started in Newport in February 2022, but Francesca soon needed better premises to expand. Looking at various sites within South Wales she chose Caerphilly on seeing the regeneration taking place and the success of other restaurants in the town.

Impressed with the 2035 Caerphilly Town project she moved her business here. Francesca opened in the new Caerphilly site in March of this year.



They hope to eventually create further employment opportunities for local people and to offer 2 apprenticeships within the Bistro once established.

Francesca holds the community at the heart of her business ideals, working with the Springboard charity to mentor young chefs.

They are looking to cement the links and offer a real path to paid employment for out of work individuals or those wishing to enter different roles in the community.



Geshmak has received £7706.22 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

This grant was dedicated towards Geshmak Café Bar and Bistro through Caerphilly County Borough Council’s intervention of UKSPF funds.

The grant was match funded by the company for a complete electrical refit and plastering to the new premises, kitchen refurbishment, and outside signage.



Francesca commented “The process of applying for the grant was really smooth, with the business team being very helpful and flexible to my needs.”



Adam Sadler, CCBC’s Principal Business Development Officer said “We are delighted to welcome Geshmak into the borough and support them with their renovation works. We aim to provide the best possible service to our businesses and are always here to help.”



Cllr Jamie Pritchard, Cabinet Member for Prosperity, Regeneration and Climate Change also commented “Speaking to Fran, it was clear to see the passion she has for bringing something new and exciting to Caerphilly. We look forward to working with her again in the future.”

You can find out more about Geshmak on Facebook here.





For more information on available business support, or if you have any queries, please contact: Business Enterprise Renewal Team, Tredomen Business and Technology Centre, Tredomen Park, Ystrad Mynach, Hengoed, CF82 7WF, or email or phone: business@caerphilly.gov.uk ot telephone: 01443 866220.

