The Prime Minister, who has faced criticism from unions and some of his own MPs for the policy, said he recognised that scaling back the winter fuel payment was a “really tough decision” but said Labour must “secure the foundations” of the economy as he faces a potential backbench revolt over the plans.

The move has been met with unease among some Labour backbenchers who have said they feel unable to vote with the Government on Tuesday.

Sir Keir told Scottish lobby journalists in Downing Street: “Let me first recognise this a really tough decision that we’ve had to make.”

But he said that Labour had been “elected into government on the basis of economic stability, that we would secure the foundations”.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced the squeeze in July as part of a series of measures aimed at filling what she called a £22 billion “black hole” in the public finances.

Sir Keir said: “If you’re asking whether I recognise it’s a tough decision I absolutely recognise the tough decision. If you’re asking, would I want to make this decision, the answer is no, but I did not want to inherit a £22 billion black hole, and I’m not prepared to walk past that.”

The benefit was previously available to almost everyone in the UK who was born before 25 September 1957 to help cover their heating costs.

However, from this winter only those on Pension Credit or means-tested benefits will get the Winter Fuel Payment - those on the credit will get £200 and £300 if someone is over 80.

The Treasury said the winter fuel changes would see the number of pensioners receiving the payments fall from 11.4 million to 1.5 million – so just under 10 million would miss out.

They added that about £1.5 billion will be saved per year by targeting winter fuel payments.

Age UK, who said the decision would see millions of pensioners unable to heat their homes this winter, set up a petition calling on the Government to scrap the change.

The petition has now received more than 500,000 signatures.

It reads: “Cutting the Winter Fuel Payment this winter, with virtually no notice and no compensatory measures to protect poor and vulnerable pensioners, is the wrong policy decision. Millions of struggling pensioners won’t receive up to £300 they rely on to pay their bills.

“We believe as many as 2 million pensioners who find paying their energy bills a real stretch will be seriously hit by this cut: Those on low incomes who just miss out on Pension Credit, those with high energy needs because of disability or illness, the 800,000 who don’t receive the Pension Credit for which they are eligible.

"This cut is happening in England and Wales. In Scotland and NI decisions about the payment are devolved, and not yet clear, but it's likely that the UK Government will no longer provide the money to cover the cost of what pensioners in those nations receive now.

"The Government should halt their proposed change to the Winter Fuel Payment and think again."