Officers raced to Powell Street in Abertillery after receiving reports of suspicious behaviour.

On arrival, they found two people and a cannabis growth of approximately 100 plants.

Two people, a 16-year-old boy and a 26-year-old man, both from the Caerphilly area, were arrested on suspicion of producing a class B drug, namely cannabis.

They have since been charged.

A statement from Gwent Police said: "Drugs and the wider criminality associated with drug supply cause such misery to our communities and will not be tolerated.

"If you have any information about the supply or use of drugs in your community, please report it via our website, direct message us on social media, call 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."