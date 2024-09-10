Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 1 saw Caerphilly Town Centre transform once again for the return of the iconic Caerphilly Cheese Festival.



This year’s event was bigger and better than the previous Little Cheese Festivals and the event is now transitioning into the Caerphilly Cheese Festival with the development of a new split site layout and bringing back more of what people love.



Footfall was high in multiple areas of the town centre during the festival with 13,311 visitors recorded in the centre, this is 8,876 more visitors than the previous weekend.

The Twyn car park bar area had a footfall of 11,442 on just Saturday alone and the Crescent Road bar area had a footfall of 3,366 across the weekend.



There were over 50 food traders in the food halls and 6 cheese traders in attendance over the weekend as well as a full music programme in 3 areas of the event, a bigger fair, crafts, animals and so much more.



Local businesses and traders were really well supported over the two days, and our Events Team are excited to develop and plan for 2025.

Local traders have been raving about their experience of the Caerphilly Cheese Festival this year.



The Tipsy Trailer commented: “The weekend was truly remarkable! Our heartfelt appreciation goes to the Little Cheese for graciously hosting us and orchestrating such a phenomenal event.

"We extend our gratitude to everyone who contributed, danced alongside us, and contributed to our event's remarkable success, selling out on five separate occasions.

"Your unwavering support is deeply cherished, and we eagerly anticipate reuniting with you next year. Please remember to save the date for 2025, everyone!”



Crafty Legs Events said: “Caerphilly Cheese Festival last weekend has always been our favourite. A festival we’ve grown up with and have fond memories of since we were kids.

Now our own children get to enjoy it and our dream of having 1 craft stall at the festival all those years ago has now over delivered! It was a super mad week and weekend, but the best and we are so grateful to everyone involved, everyone who supported us, our stall holders and the public.”



Tracey Undery of The Deli also said: “The Events Team went above and beyond to accommodate us into the event, and I can’t praise them enough.

The steward, Rhys, was fabulous and most helpful. I didn’t get chance to have a look around the festival as we were so busy.

"It’s been the best event we’ve ever had, and the atmosphere was fabulous! We’ve never had such a great weekend.”



Beth Shinton from Consurio Lounge commented: “Saturday was brilliant. I didn’t get a chance to look at the festival as we were so busy, but it looked like everyone was enjoying themselves.”



Cath Livermore from Upmarket Family Butchers said: “It was a good opportunity for people to discover us at Ffos Caerffili.”



Cllr Jamie Pritchard, Cabinet Member for Prosperity, Regeneration and Climate Change described the event as a "fantastic weekend"

He added: "Thank you to everyone who came to support the event. A lot of positive feedback has been received, which is very pleasing.”

