STEVEN PRICE, 47, of Grove Park Drive, Newport must pay £2,588 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he was found guilty of driving while he was using a hand-held mobile telephone on the A4042 on October 4, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SOPHIE CLARK, 24, of Williams Close, Newport must pay £314 in fines, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence on Cardiff Road on February 18.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

ELIZABETH MOORE, 51, of Hendre Farm Drive, Newport was banned from driving for six months for permitting another to use a vehicle without insurance on January 14.

She must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MATTHEW MORRIS, 35, of Osborne Road, Pontypool was banned from driving for 12 months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CAMERON NICHOLAS, 27, of New Court Lane, Llantilio Pertholey, Monmouthshire was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JEANNETTE BARLOW, 66, of Bettws Lane, Newport must pay £290 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 59mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on February 17.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

JULIE NOBES, 62, of Rudry, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 64mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on February 17.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

KRISTIAN HICKS, 46, of Mametz Grove, Abergavenny was banned from driving for five months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.