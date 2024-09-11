Labour MP for Newport West, Ruth Jones, has been elected as the new Chair of the Welsh Affairs Select Committee.

Ms Jones was the sole nomination for the Chair of the Welsh Affairs Committee, and has therefore been elected, unopposed.

She described being elected to the role has "an honour", and added: "It is an honour to serve as Chair of the Welsh Affairs Committee.

"Having played an active role in the Committee’s work during the last Parliament, I’m delighted to step up to this new role.

"I look forward to working with colleagues from across the House in holding the new Government to account on its ambitions for Wales.

As the new Chair, Ms Jones will take up her new position as Chair of the Welsh Affairs Select Committee when the remaining members of the Committee have been appointed by the House.

The Welsh Affairs Select Committee is one of 26 committees that are appointed under secret ballot, which were confirmed in a motion by the House on 30 July.

Candidates are only able to stand for a committee that is under the control of their party, with 18 of these committees under Labour, five under the Welsh Conservatives and three under the Liberal Democrats.

Under rules from the House of Commons, a candidate's nomination is only valid if it contains a signed statement made by the candidate declaring their willingness to stand and is accompanied by a set number of original signatures from members elected to the House as members of the same party as the candidate.

For Labour candidates, such as Ms Jones, the number of signatures necessary is 15, while Conservatives must have 12 and Liberal Democrats seven.

Nominations may be accompanied by the original signatures of up to five Members elected to the House as members of any party other than that to which the chair is allocated or of no party.

In the event that more than five signatures are submitted, only the first five valid signatures are printed.

Candidates were also asked to declare any relevant interests with their nomination that may impact their nomination, such as the interests of family members or interests falling below the financial threshold, if the interests are relevant to the committee’s remit.

While Ms Jones has been elected unopposed as the sole candidate for this particular committee, the ballot for the election of the other committees will take place on Wednesday, September 11 between 10am and 4pm.