Lovell Homes is hosting the event at its Royal Victoria Court development to showcase the four-bedroom homes that are currently available to purchase.

Royal Victoria Court is located off Cardiff Road, on the site of the former Whiteheads steelworks, and consists of a range of 264 two, three and four-bedroom houses and one and two-bedroom apartments.

The event will take place on Saturday, September 14, and will allow property seekers to find out more about the four-bedroom homes, speak to the sales team and have all their questions about Part Exchange, Helping Hands and Own New – Rate Reducer answered.

An independent mortgage advisor from ABP Mortgages will also be on site to help.

Both Part Exchange and Helping Hands make the process of purchasing a brand-new Lovell home easier for those who already own a property.

In both schemes, Lovell will arrange for independent evaluations of the existing property.

With the Helping Hands scheme, Lovell then assists with the marketing of the home and reserves the new Lovell home once a sale is agreed.

With Part Exchange, Lovell will make an offer on the property and reserve the new home upon acceptance.

Own New – Rate Reducer on the other hand allows buyers to access a lower rate mortgage, with lower monthly mortgage payments for an initial period of between two to five years.

Depending on the build stage of the chosen new home, Lovell Homes could contribute either 3 per cent or 5 per cent of the purchase price to help buyers get moving.

At the event, attendees will also have the chance to take a tour of a Stockwood style view home.

Priced from £356,995, the Stockwood features a spacious living room with French doors to the rear garden to create a space for entertaining, a fitted contemporary kitchen, a downstairs storeroom and cloakroom, and a dining room.

Upstairs are four bedrooms, an en suite and a family bathroom.

Suzie Hewitt, regional sales director at Lovell Homes, said: "I would highly encourage anyone who is on the hunt for a home in the Newport area to come along to this event.

"It is an excellent opportunity to find out more about the wonderful four-bedroom homes we have on offer and get independent financial advice that can help make the dream of owning a brand-new Lovell home a reality."

Royal Victoria Court is open seven days a week, 10am to 5pm.

To find out more, visit the Lovell website or call 01633 928 856.

Royal Victoria Court is being delivered by Lovell in partnership with Tirion Homes and with support from Welsh Government.

The full development will consist of 528 properties, including 264 open market sale homes and 234 affordable homes for rent with Tirion Homes, alongside an additional 30 properties for low-cost home ownership through Melin Homes.