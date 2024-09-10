A statement from Gwent Police said that a call had been received that a man's body had been found near Underwood, Newport, on Sunday, September 8.

30-year-old Marcus Barter had been reported missing for almost six weeks, with the most recent sighting having been on CCTV on Thursday, August 1, as he was walking down Coed y Caraeu Lane, near Wentwood Forest.

Gwent Police started searching for Marcus the day he went missing and found his car as well as some CCTV footage of him walking near Wentwood Forest.

In the days following, the police sent drones to search the area with officers, helicopters and police dogs. This included searching the River Usk at low tide.

They have also deployed specially trained police dogs, known as DV dogs, who searched the area. These dogs are trained specifically to find people, dead or alive.

Local people searched for Marcus regularly in groups to help find him, and the Find Marcus Barter Facebook page had thousands of active followers.

While Gwent Police have said that formal identification is yet to take place, they confirmed that the family of Marcus Barter had been informed.

The family, who issued a statement on social media on Monday evening, have asked for everyone to respect their privacy at this time.

The full statement from Gwent Police said: "We received a call that the body of a man had been found near Underwood, Newport, on Sunday 8 September.

"Formal identification has yet to take place, however, the family of Marcus Barter have been notified.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time."