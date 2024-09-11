Kaja Haftowski, 42, from Cwmbran was sentenced at the town’s magistrates' court after pleading guilty.

The offence was committed on January 10.

Haftowski, of Oak Street, was fined £40 and ordered to pay a £16 surcharge.

He has to pay the balance of £56 by October 1.

TV licence fee revenues in 2022/23 were £3.74 billion and accounted for 65 per cent of BBC funding over that period.

Currently the annual TV licence fee is £169.50 for colour and £57 for black and white.

The TV licence fee is used to fund the BBC and other services including Welsh broadcaster S4C and infrastructure projects such as delivery of superfast broadband.

In 2022, there were 44,245 prosecutions and 40,654 convictions for TV licence evasion, according to the latest statistics.

Of the 40,654 convicted, 30,193 were women (74 per cent).