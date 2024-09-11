Named among numerous other streets across the UK in the last month's daily prize draws, four streets in Gwent have won a sum of money.

Residents of Waterloo Road in Newport, with a postcode of NP20 4FP, have won a prize of £1,000 each.

Residents of James Street in New Tredegar with a postcode of NP24 6EW have each won £1,000 per ticket.

Residents of Salisbury Close, in Newport with a postcode of NP20 5HW have won a prize of £1,000 each, as have those who live on Hawthorn Road, in Sebastopol, Pontypool.

Subscriptions to the postcode lottery supports a range of charities across the UK.

A minimum of 33 per cent of the ticket prices goes to charity.

The People's Postcode Lottery manages lotteries for 20 charities, with each one having one draw a month.

Plus on Saturdays and Sundays players in winning postcodes bag £30,000-plus each. Every month players in one postcode area share more than £3m.

You can buy tickets and read more about the People's Postcode Lottery on its official website here.

The lottery is hugely popular nationally and supports "a wide range of charities and good causes across Britain and around the world".

As it stands, more than £1.3 billion has been raised for charitable causes across the world.

According to the official website, around £20.4 million stands to be won in their October draws.