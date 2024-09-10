POLICE are appealing to identify a man seen on CCTV following a report of stolen items.
A report of theft was recieved by Gwent Police after numerous items were reportedly stolen from the Tesco store at Gallagher Retail Park in Caerphilly county borough at around 7.15am on Wednesday, September 4.
Officers would now like to speak to the man pictured above, who was in the area at the time and who they believe might be able to help with their enquiries.
If you recognise him, or were in the store at the time and have any information you believe may help, please contact Gwent Police.
If you have any information, Gwent Police have asked that you make a report on their website, call 101 quoting log 2400295988, or direct message them on Facebook or X.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel