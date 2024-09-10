A report of theft was recieved by Gwent Police after numerous items were reportedly stolen from the Tesco store at Gallagher Retail Park in Caerphilly county borough at around 7.15am on Wednesday, September 4.

Officers would now like to speak to the man pictured above, who was in the area at the time and who they believe might be able to help with their enquiries.

If you recognise him, or were in the store at the time and have any information you believe may help, please contact Gwent Police.

If you have any information, Gwent Police have asked that you make a report on their website, call 101 quoting log 2400295988, or direct message them on Facebook or X.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.