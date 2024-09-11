THIS police dashcam footage shows a dangerous driver going through a subway during a high-speed chase.
Jack Heard, 26, led officers on a lengthy pursuit through Cwmbran before crashing into another motorist and injuring him.
At Newport Crown Court Judge Matthew Porter-Bryant told the defendant: “You were seen driving through a park or public place along a footpath for a prolonged period, even driving through a pedestrian subway.
“Your actions resulted in a collision with an innocent third party, causing damage and personal injury.
“Even after all of that, you sought to tell police officers that someone else was driving.”
Heard was jailed for 16 months after pleading guilty to dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance last month.
- The Gwent Police footage was supplied by CPS Wales.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here