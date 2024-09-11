Jack Heard, 26, led officers on a lengthy pursuit through Cwmbran before crashing into another motorist and injuring him.

At Newport Crown Court Judge Matthew Porter-Bryant told the defendant: “You were seen driving through a park or public place along a footpath for a prolonged period, even driving through a pedestrian subway.

“Your actions resulted in a collision with an innocent third party, causing damage and personal injury.

“Even after all of that, you sought to tell police officers that someone else was driving.”

Heard was jailed for 16 months after pleading guilty to dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance last month.