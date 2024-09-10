While the status of many is widely known, there may be a few animals you're unsure about.

If you've ever wondered if snakes are classed as a protected species in the UK, here is everything you need to know.

Are snakes classed as a protected species in the UK?





According to the Dover District Council, all snakes are protected in the United Kingdom under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, Schedule 5.

This means that it is illegal to kill, injure or sell any of the UK's three native snake species which include the Adder, Grass Snake and Smooth Snake.

The Adder is widespread across the country but has seen its numbers decline in recent years.

The Grass Snake is commonly found in gardens across England and Wales and can grow to be over a metre long.

Finally, the Smooth Snake - the rarest of these - is localised to the south of England.

Are there any poisonous snakes in the UK?





The Adder is the only poisonous snake native to the UK. These snakes can be identified by the distinctive zigzag pattern down their back, their red eyes and a vertical pupil, according to the RSPCA.

Bites from these animals are generally not life-threatening. However, these can be extremely painful and cause inflammation.

Adder bites are most dangerous for the very young, elderly and those who are ill.

In some rare cases, Adder bites can lead to some extreme outcomes, causing those affected to require hospitalisation. Fatalities are also rare with only ten being recorded in the last 100 years.