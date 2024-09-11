Mark ‘Butch’ Roberts, who had served the village of Caerleon for more than 50 years, announced his retirement from Marks Butchers, located up Lodge in Caerleon at 7 Gloucester Court on Roman Way, on August 23, 2024.

“Serving this community has been the highlight of my career,” said Mark in a heartfelt farewell message to his loyal customers.

“Due to an unexpected illness, I am retiring sooner than planned, but I am blessed with strong support during this transition,” he said.

His family have confirmed that six days after this announcement, on August 29, the beloved butcher, known to his community as ‘Butch,’ had sadly died.

Mark has been remembered by his community as a ‘legend’ who always made everyone smile.

Comments on the announcement on Facebook include: “He was one in a million. Bad jokes, brilliant everything else.”

Many others have thanked Butch, for the memories.

Though Mark was not only a butcher – he was a much-loved husband, father, son and friend.

Aside from his butcher duties, our Butch loved the outdoors. His hobbies included hiking and water sports, and his customers have wished for him to “enjoy surfing those clouds” in heaven, forever.

“I'm absolutely shocked at this. So sad. Thought he'd be riding the waves forever. Well, he is now. Rip Butch,” said another commenter.

Mark’s funeral service will be held on Monday, October 7, 2024, at 11.30am at the Townhall in Caerleon and refreshments will be served after the service.

This will be followed by a committal at 1pm at Croesyceiliog Crematorium, which will be attended by his family only.

“Attendees are kindly requested to dress in celebration of Mark’s life.”

“Donations, if you wish, can be made at the Village Services Hub at 3 Kent Court, Caerleon, Newport, NP18 3FH.”