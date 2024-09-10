The series, hosted by Davina McCall, sees middle-aged singletons have another stab at finding love.

The first series of the show saw each parent have one child watching their journey from a room where cameras show everything that goes on while the parents had no clue but now, they are aware in the second series, reports the Radio Times.

Speaking on The One Show, Davina McCall said: “They are a little bit self-conscious about how far they take it or what they talk about.

“But there is a room called The Snug, which was there before, which is a room the parents can go to if they want some privacy. There's a switch, which the kids don't know about, which can turn the television feed off”, according to the Radio Times.

So who is taking part in this year’s series? Here’s everything you need to know about My Mum Your Dad series two.

Meet the parents – series two of My Mum Your Dad

While information about each parent and their child is being released in stages, we do know the names and faces of the parents who are taking part in the new series.

The Dads taking part are Andy, Christian, Danny and David.

So far, we know that Christian is a 46-year-old teacher/mindset coach from Kendal and his son is 17-year-old Lucas who is an estate agent.

On Instagram, My Mum Your Dad said: “Christian thinks that dating in later life is a totally different market when there are routines, jobs and families to factor in 😅

“He says that a sense of humour and kindness comes first, but a love of dogs is essential too. #MyMumYourDad”.

The Mums taking part are Clare, Jenny, Maria and Vicky.

We know that Clare, 53, is joined by her daughter Aimee, 26. The pair are from West Sussex and Clare is a homemaker/charity volunteer while Aimee is a brand manager.

Introducing Clare on Instagram, the series' official account said: “After the end of her 26 year marriage and with her children flying the nest, Claire would love to be in a relationship again ❤️

“She’s looking for a cuddly, warm and kind man that doesn’t have any red flags… Could her perfect match be waiting at the retreat? #MyMumYourDad”.

How to watch the new series of My Mum Your Dad

My Mum Your Dad will return to ITV and ITVX with the new series starting on Monday, September 16.

Viewers can tune into the first episode at 9pm on Monday.

If you didn't watch the first series or would like to give yourself a recap before watching the new one, you can watch all episodes on ITVX.