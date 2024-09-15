Station House, a four-bedroom property, has been listed by James Douglas at £550,000.

The building is on the A468 next to the level crossing in Rhiwderin Village and was a station until the 1950s, with the line still used infrequently by freight trains.

“The building was converted into a residential dwelling by the previous owner in the 1960s and has been a very happy home to the current family since the late 1980s,” said the listing.

“The living accommodation would benefit from some modernisation and perhaps reconfiguring and extending (subject to relevant planning permissions) in order to transform the property into something truly impressive, plus the outside space offers plenty of space for all the family to enjoy.”

(Image: Rightmove)

The house features four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms.

The large driveway provides plenty of room for off-road parking while there is one single garage plus a large detached double garage, with a room above it with power, lighting and plumbing.

“The gardens are of good size and home to lots of mature plants, shrubbery and even a well.

“The current owners previously purchased an additional section of land that falls beyond the original boundary, it is currently overgrown but could have potential to make it into a more usable space.”

View the listing on Rightmove: HERE