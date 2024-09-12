Jungle Play, a play facility for toddlers to nine-year-olds, opened in the city in mid-July after work began on the transformation in April.

The 19th century Newport Market is grade II listed and retrospective consent has been sought “to erect a temporary play area”.

The heritage impact assessment said: “It should be mentioned this does not affect the outside of the building in any way.

“The impacted fabric from the listing is the barrel roof and the central galleries. This is a visual impact and no solid fixings or physical harm to the fabric. It is all floor mounted.”

It continues: “The floor will have bolts, but the floor is modern and new and was installed as part of the latest works to the market (under full planning and a listed building consent). The roof will be very slightly visually impaired.”

HISTORIC: Newport Market (Image: Newsquest)

Under proposed solutions it states they will “create a temporary structure that once removed only shows damage (that can be easily fixed) to the modern elements of the building.

“Lower the structure one floor from the initial design to make sure minimal visual impact on the barrelled roof.”

In conclusion, the application says: “The proposed design is respectful of the listed building and looks to leave no trace to the listed items, whilst also imposing the least amount of visual impairment possible.

“We have researched the past to use colours sympathetic to the history of the building and use colours that are more delicate in the modern setting.

“We have designed the soft play it in such a way that is only semi-permanent and can be removed with no trace. We feel the merit of this change of use will help preserve this exquisite building.”

The application is open for feedback until Saturday.