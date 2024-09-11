Ruth Jones, the Labour MP for Newport West, was the sole nomination for the position.

This meant she was elected unopposed, without the need for the usual secret ballot, which is taking place on September 11 for the remaining committee chairpeople.

Ms Jones said: "It is an honour to serve as chair of the Welsh Affairs Committee.

"Having played an active role in the committee’s work during the last parliament, I’m delighted to step up to this new role.

"I look forward to working with colleagues from across the house in holding the new government to account on its ambitions for Wales."

Ms Jones will officially take up her position as chairperson of the committee once the remaining members of the committee are appointed by the house.