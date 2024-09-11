Home Instead Newport, Cwmbran, Chepstow, and Monmouthshire, a home care company, was shortlisted for the Dementia Involvement Awards 2024.

The awards, organised by the Alzheimer's Society, recognise people and organisations that support individuals living with dementia.

The nomination is due to the success of the memory cafés, which have reportedly reduced isolation and improved the emotional wellbeing of attendees.

The memory cafés take place on the third Wednesday of every month from 11am to 1pm at Chepstow Hospital, and on the last Wednesday of every month at Y Siedd in Newport.

In December, the care company will be expanding with the launch of a new café in Monmouth.

The cafés provide support to people with dementia and their caregivers, offering a space for music, games, and conversation, bringing likeminded people together.

Karen Clatworthy, the owner of Home Instead Newport, Cwmbran, Chepstow, and Monmouthshire, said: "It is a huge honour to have been recognised for the Dementia Involvement Awards 2024.

"Our feedback-driven approach ensures our memory café activity sessions remain relevant and engaging, and we are delighted to have received such a positive response from hosting them.

"We continue to see the positive difference the memory cafés have had on our clients, and we are thrilled to receive this recognition for our work."

Nicola Masters, community engagement officer who manages the memory cafés, said: "It is fantastic that we have been shortlisted for our positive impact in the community.

"2025 will be a year with a schedule full of activities, as we embark to support even more individuals and families."

Home Instead Newport, Cwmbran, Chepstow, and Monmouthshire supports older people in their own homes, providing care including companionship and help with personal tasks.

Many of their clients live with dementia, and the cafés were launched to offer support to these individuals and their families.

For more information about Home Instead Newport, Cwmbran, Chepstow and Monmouthshire, visit the Home Instead website or call 01633 740028.