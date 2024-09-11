The event will provide an opportunity to learn more about the trust's achievements over the past year, including the launch of a new rapid response service to better support terminally ill patients and initiatives aimed at assisting individuals in a mental health crisis.

The board will formally present the annual report and accounts, give an overview of performance and finances, and take questions from the public.

Colin Dennis, chairperson of the Welsh Ambulance Service, said: "It’s been another challenging year for all of us in the NHS, and the Welsh Ambulance Service has been no exception.

"Despite the challenges, our achievements have been impressive, and the AGM is a chance to learn more about those as we reflect on how the last year has felt for us as an organisation.

"It’s also an opportunity to look to the future, so you’ll hear us talk about our longer-term plans as well.

"At the heart of those plans is a recognition that we need a radical transformation of the way we deliver services in order to provide patients with the right advice and care, in the right place, every time.

"We hope you’ll be able to join us."

The meeting will be held virtually on September 27 from 9.30am to 11am on Zoom, and will be streamed on the Welsh Ambulance Service's Facebook page.

Viewers can ask questions in real time via the Q&A function on Zoom, or pre-submit a question by emailing AMB_AskUs@wales.nhs.uk no later than September 25.

The trust will also host its bi-monthly board meeting via Zoom on September 26.

The meeting, which begins at 9.30am, will have an agenda available on the trust's website soon.