The new course, a collaboration between UNISON and Innovate Trust, is teaching care staff how to communicate with those who have hearing difficulties.

The initiative was recognised at the national awards in Cardiff by the Learning and Work Institute.

Care workers who have participated in the course say it has improved their relationships with those they care for.

One care worker said: "Since doing the course, I’ve been able to communicate better with the people I care for.

"With one man I support, you can see by the smile on his face that he’s appreciative and he’s not feeling so isolated."

Another care worker added: "I wanted to do it because we have a lot of clients with hearing difficulties and speech impediments.

"This makes it difficult for them to be understood.

"It lets me speak to everybody that I wouldn’t normally be able to communicate with.

"I can have a proper conversation with them and understand exactly what they need and want."

UNISON regional manager Andy Rutherford said: "This initiative helps care workers gain skills which directly helps the people, families, and communities that Innovate Trust supports."

Innovate Trust staff development manager Donna Miller said: "I’ve been working with UNISON for over a year now and we’ve struck up a really good, strong relationship in terms of delivering training opportunities for our workforce."

The course was delivered by UNISON's Wales Union Learning Fund (WULF) in partnership with Innovate Trust.