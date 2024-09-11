New plans submitted to the city council show applicant Omar Gafour plans to redevelop the upper floors of 444A Chepstow Road, at the junction with Somerton Road.

HMOs (houses in multiple occupation) are typically properties where individual, unrelated adults have their own private bedrooms but share other communal spaces such as bathrooms, kitchens or living rooms.

In many cases, this type of property requires special planning permission from councils.

Documents submitted by planning agent Steve Groucutt, of Skerryvore Designs, show the proposed HMO in this case would include three bedrooms, a shower room, bathroom, and kitchen area on the first floor.

The second floor would contain a fourth bedroom, another bathroom, and a sitting room, the plans show.

The property at 444A Chepstow Road is currently classed as a four-bed flat.

Commercial units on the ground floor of the same building do not appear to be included in the proposals.

The application is currently out for consultation, and can be viewed on the Newport City Council website under reference 24/0704.