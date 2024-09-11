The tech giant first announced the new iOS 18 update back in June.

iOS 18 will include a range of new features including allowing users to customise their iPhones in "more ways than ever" and the addition of Apple Intelligence making "things you do every day become even more magical".

Apple launched a range of new products on Monday (September 9) at its Glowtime! event including the brand new iPhone 16.

It also revealed when its new iOS 18 update would be available to iPhone users.

Apple's new iOS 18

New features available though the new iOS 18 update will include:

Being able to place your apps and widgets wherever you want

New look app icons

Locked and hidden apps

Updated control centre

Being able to swap out the controls on the bottom of your lock screen

"Playful" animated effects to letters, words, phrases or emojis in iMessage

Schedule a message with 'Send Later'

Highlights on Safari

Password app

Maps will now include "topographic maps with detailed trail networks and hikes"

Save hike details for offline use

Create your own routes

Redesigned event tickets in Apple Wallet

You will be able to answer Siri with a nod (for yes) or shake (for no) of your head when using AirPods (Pro - 2nd generation)

And much more

You can see a full list and more details of all the new features on Apple's website.

iOS 18 compatible iPhones

Apple's new iOS 18 update will only be compatible with certain iPhones, these are:

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE

(2nd generation or later)

While most iPhone's will be compatible with the new iOS update, there are some that won't be. (Image: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire)

iPhones that won't be compatible with Apple's new iOS 18

There will be some iPhone models that will not be able to use Apple's new iOS 18:

iPhone 5s

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone SE 1st Gen

People who own these older iPhones will be able to continue to use them, but only using the older operating systems.

Apple usually discontinues models that are unable to support the newest operating systems, however for the remainder of 2024 it will be keeping the seventh and eighth series as part of its range, according to The Mirror.

When will Apple's new iOS 18 update be available

Apple revealed on Monday that iPhone users won't have long to wait to be able to access the new update.

iOS 18 will be available on compatible iPhone devices from Monday, September 16.