Apple has revealed the release date for its new iOS 18, which has been described as the "biggest" update yet.
The tech giant first announced the new iOS 18 update back in June.
iOS 18 will include a range of new features including allowing users to customise their iPhones in "more ways than ever" and the addition of Apple Intelligence making "things you do every day become even more magical".
Apple launched a range of new products on Monday (September 9) at its Glowtime! event including the brand new iPhone 16.
It also revealed when its new iOS 18 update would be available to iPhone users.
Apple's new iOS 18
New features available though the new iOS 18 update will include:
- Being able to place your apps and widgets wherever you want
- New look app icons
- Locked and hidden apps
- Updated control centre
- Being able to swap out the controls on the bottom of your lock screen
- "Playful" animated effects to letters, words, phrases or emojis in iMessage
- Schedule a message with 'Send Later'
- Highlights on Safari
- Password app
- Maps will now include "topographic maps with detailed trail networks and hikes"
- Save hike details for offline use
- Create your own routes
- Redesigned event tickets in Apple Wallet
- You will be able to answer Siri with a nod (for yes) or shake (for no) of your head when using AirPods (Pro - 2nd generation)
- And much more
You can see a full list and more details of all the new features on Apple's website.
iOS 18 compatible iPhones
Apple's new iOS 18 update will only be compatible with certain iPhones, these are:
- iPhone 16
- iPhone 16 Plus
- iPhone 16 Pro
- iPhone 16 Pro Max
- iPhone 15
- iPhone 15 Plus
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone SE
- (2nd generation or later)
iPhones that won't be compatible with Apple's new iOS 18
There will be some iPhone models that will not be able to use Apple's new iOS 18:
- iPhone 5s
- iPhone 6
- iPhone 6 Plus
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone SE 1st Gen
People who own these older iPhones will be able to continue to use them, but only using the older operating systems.
Apple usually discontinues models that are unable to support the newest operating systems, however for the remainder of 2024 it will be keeping the seventh and eighth series as part of its range, according to The Mirror.
When will Apple's new iOS 18 update be available
Apple revealed on Monday that iPhone users won't have long to wait to be able to access the new update.
iOS 18 will be available on compatible iPhone devices from Monday, September 16.
