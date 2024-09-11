With lots of talk about payments that help households in the UK in winter, you might have heard of a social fund but do you know what it is?

Here, we explain the social fund and who is eligible to apply for it.

What is the social fund?





In a document about different types of payments, Age UK explains that the social fund is “a Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) scheme to help you with expenses that are difficult to meet from a low income.”

The social fund includes Winter Fuel Payments, Cold Weather Payments, and Funeral Expenses Payments.

How do you qualify for the social fund payments?





Age UK adds: “You qualify by meeting the conditions of entitlement laid down in law for each type of payment. If you are refused a payment, you have a right of appeal against the decision.”

What is the Winter Fuel Payment?





From this winter, pensioner households on certain means-tested benefits are paid Winter Fuel Payments to help with the cost of fuel, Age UK explains.

The government website explains: “If you were born before 23 September 1958 you could get either £200 or £300 to help you pay your heating bills for winter 2024 to 2025. This is known as a ‘Winter Fuel Payment’.

“You may be eligible if you or your partner get certain benefits. If you are eligible, you’ll normally get the Winter Fuel Payment automatically.

“You will not get the extra Pensioner Cost of Living Payment given in 2022 and 2023. It stopped in winter 2023.”

What is a Cold Weather Payment?





A Cold Weather Payment is given to people if they’re getting certain benefits or Support for Mortgage Interest.

The government website explains: “If you’re eligible, you’ll get these payments automatically. You do not need to apply, but you may need to tell Jobcentre Plus if you have a baby or if a child under 5 comes to live with you.

“The payments do not affect your other benefits.”

It added: “You’ll get a payment if the average temperature in your area is recorded as, or forecast to be, zero degrees celsius or below over 7 consecutive days.

“You’ll get £25 for each 7 day period of very cold weather between 1 November 2024 and 31 March 2025.”