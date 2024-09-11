Miriam first joined the show in 2018 but now the 83-year-old actor is said to be "too busy" for Call the Midwife.

The actor last appeared in the show in 2021 but has continued to share that she is still fond of the drama.

Miriam Margolyes quits Call the Midwife

Miriam exits from Call the Midwife comes as a source told the Daily Star: "Miriam loved being part of the show because she absolutely adores it."

Adding: "But she is too busy to play Mother Mildred now so there are no plans for her to go back."

The Call the Midwife actress has previously praised the BBC show and her character of Mother Mildred, sharing with the Mirror in 2021: "There are considerable similarities. The directness Mother Mildred has is mine. I'm very like that. Playing her is what I call NAR - no acting required."

She added: "It's about decent people doing decent things and that's rather rare on TV these days. It's wholesome but that doesn't mean it's dull - it's gripping."

Miriam recently returned to screens on the BBC with her documentary A New Australian Adventure, taking a step away from acting and focusing on sharing real stories.

Fellow star of Call the Midwife, Helen George has previously spoken about the future of the show, talking on Graham Norton Show with Waitrose sharing:

"I don’t know is my honest answer. The nuns left the East End in the early 70s. So, historically, there has always been that notion, and that’s the truth of the matter.

RECOMMENDED READING

Call the Midwife favourite confirms their future on the show amid sudden exit

“Whether it goes on to another life form, I don’t know.”

Call the Midwife began in 2012 and was originally based on the books by Jennifer Worth and her time as a midwife in the East End of London during the 1950s.

The BBC show has since gained global audiences and has been renewed until at least 2026.