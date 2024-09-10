A 33-year-old woman, who is said to be from Cardiff, has died after a crash on the M49 that put a family of four in hospital.

After the crash, a 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving.

The collision involved a green DAF lorry, a blue and white Volvo lorry and a silver Nissan Note and happened on the M49 near Hallen, South Gloucestershire, at around 4pm on Friday, August 30.

After the crash, a 38-year-old man, a 33-year-old woman and two children were taken to hospital.

The woman was being treated for life-threatening injuries, while a nine-year-old girl received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, Avon and Somerset Police said.

"We were called at around 4pm on Friday 30 August to the M49 near Hallen following a collision involving two lorries and a Nissan Note,” said a spokesperson for the police force,

"The family of four who had been in the car were taken to hospital following the incident, one with life-threatening injuries.

"It is with great sadness that we must confirm one person, a woman in her 30s, has died.

“Her family are being supported by a specialist liaison officer and our thoughts are with them during this incredibly difficult time.

"The three other occupants of the car, a man in his 30s and two children, remain in hospital. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life changing.

A 34-year-old man was arrested following the collision on suspicion of: Causing serious injury by careless/inconsiderate driving, driving while unfit through drink/drugs, obstructing a constable in the execution of their duty.”

Police have called for any witnesses, or for those with dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone who may be able to assist police is asked to call 101.