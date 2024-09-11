A MAN is to be sentenced after he pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and intimidating a witness/juror.

Lewis Holton, 24, from Newbridge is due to find out his fate at Cardiff Crown Court on October 4.

The defendant was cleared of allegations of sexual assault, false imprisonment, intentional strangulation, threats to kill and assault by beating.

Holton, of Old Pant Road, Pantside was arrested after a Crimestoppers appeal was launched.

 