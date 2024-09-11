The Welsh Government said the change in speed limit was introduced to reduce collisions, save lives and reduce injuries.

The move was met with backlash from residents, with more than 460,000 people signing a petition in opposition to the new 20mph speed limit.

The Welsh Government earlier this year announced it was making a U-turn on the 20mph decision and would allow local authorities to reinstate the original 30mph speed limit on roads where they saw fit.

In July 2024, the Welsh Government issued "revised guidance" to highway authorities to help them assess on which roads the speed limit could be raised back to 30mph.

The Government said: "This guidance aims to assist highway authorities in making well-reasoned decisions about setting 30mph speed limits.

"It provides a framework for highway authorities in Wales (who are traffic authorities when regulating speed limits) to assess whether it is safe and appropriate to raise the speed limit to 30mph on restricted roads and other roads subject to a 20mph speed limit, while also accommodating local factors and circumstances."

Local authorities have been gathering feedback from their communities and will review the responses alongside the new guidance (from the Government) before making a decision on which roads will revert back to 30mph.

Councils can start applying for funding to revert roads back to 30mph from September 2024.

What roads are 20mph in South Wales?





DataMapWales has developed a map which shows all the roads in South Wales (as well as the rest of Wales) that have seen the speed limit reduced from 30mph to 20mph.

You can see the map on the DataMapWales website here.

It also shows roads that have been exempt from the change and retained the 30mph speed limit.

Speed cameras in South Wales monitoring 20mph speed limit

A list of "enforcement sites" has been revealed by GoSafe where mobile and fixed speed cameras will be in place to ensure motorists are keeping to the 20mph speed limit.

Sites where the 20mph speed limit will be enforced are based on where there has been evidence of road safety risk.

GoSafe considers enforcement where communities have raised concerns, collisions have occurred, or in areas where vulnerable road users and vehicles mix for example, near schools.

The "enforcement sites" in South Wales where you will find speed cameras monitoring the new 20mph speed limit are:

Newport

Pillmawr Road

Allt-yr-yn Avenue

Cromwell Road

High Street, Caerleon

B4237 - Cardiff Road, Maesglas

B4237 - Cardiff Road, Belle Vue Park

Risca Road/Glaswllch Terrace

B4237 - Chepstow Road (near Coldra roundabout)

B4237 - Chepstow Road (near One Stop Shop)

B4591 - Risca Road, Rogerstone

Bassaleg Road

B4240 - Risca Road, Newport

Christchurch Road

B4239 - Wentlooge Avenue, Peterstone

Corporation Road, Lysaghts Park

Monmouthshire

Merthyr Road, Llanfoist

Dixton Road, Monmouth

Llandogo

Chepstow Road, Llansoy

Porthycarne Street, Usk

Devauden Road, St Arvans (near Chepstow)

Unclassed Road, Usk Bridge to Caerleon, Llangybi Village

B4245 - Magor

Chepstow Road, Caldicot

B4293 - Devauden

Blaenau Gwent

Rose Heyworth Millennium Primary

Brynbach Primary School, Merthyr Road

Deighton Primary, Stockton Way

Soffryd Primary School, Soffryd Road

Beaufort Hill/King Street, Ebbw Vale

Bourneville Road, Blaina

Beaufort Road, Ebbw Vale

Torfaen

Llanyravon Primary

Henllys Church in Wales Primary, Ty Canol Way

Llanfrechfa Way, Cwmbran

Usk Road, New Inn

Station Road, Sebastopol

Cleaves Terrace, Foundry Road, Abersychan

The Highway, Croesyceiliog

Llantarnam Road, Llantarnam

B4246 - New Road, Garndiffaith

B4246 - Limekiln Road, Pontnewynydd

Caerphilly

Pontllanfraith Primary School, Penmaen Road

Mills Road/Bowls Terrace

Pant Road, Newbridge

Nelson Road, Ystrad Mynach

North Road, Newbridge

Greenway, Bedwas House Ind. Est., Bedwas

B4251 - Newbridge Road, Pontllanfraith

Bryn Road, Pontllanfraith

Victoria Road, Fleur-de-lis, Blackwood

B4591 - Newport Road, Pontymister

B4251 - Cwmfelinfach

Southend Terrace, Pontlottyn

Western Drive, Bargoed

B4511 - Bedwellty Road, Aberbargoed

A469 - Pleasant View, Tirphil

Bailey Street, Deri, Bargoed

B4257 - Merthyr Road, Princetown

Church Road, Gelligaer

Cardiff

Ty Draw Road, Roath

B4262 - Heol Isaf, Radyr (Scout Hall)

Pencisely Road

Lansdowne Road

Romilly Road

Llandaf Road

Lake Road East, Roath

Thornhill Road

Pantbach Road

Merthyr Rd/The Philog

Heathwood Road

Heath Park Avenue

Lake Road West, Roath

Newport Rd, Old St Mellons

Heol y Pentre, Pentyrch

Rhondda Cynon Taf

Station Road, Church Village

Cilfynydd Road, Cilfynydd

Cowbridge Road, Pontyclun

Heol Isaf to Nant Melyn Terr, Coedely

Trealaw Rd, Trealaw

Williams Place (near Dunelm), Hawthorn

Cwmynysminton Road, Llwydcoed

Rhondda Road, Ferndale

Rhigos Road to Brecon Road, Hirwaun

Bridgend

Merlin Cres, Cefn Glas

Neath Port Talbot

Penscynnor - Pleasant Hill, Cilfrew (WG Pilot Site)

Shelone Rd, Briton Ferry

Swansea Rd, Trebanos

A474 - Neath Road, Britton Ferry (Lidl to Lodge Lights)

A4230 - Main Road, Cadoxton

B4286 - Depot Road to Salem Road, Cwmavon

A474 - Neath Road, Britton Ferry

B4603 - Neath Road, Plasmarl

Crynant (near Alderwood Close)

Vale of Glamorgan

B4265 - St Brides Major, Vale

Westbourne Road, Penarth

Porthkerry Road, Rhoose

Fontygary Road to Rhoose Rd, Rhoose

Fferm Goch-School, Ruthin Road, Llangan

Swansea

B4296 - Grovesend, Swansea

Birchgrove Rd, Glais

A4118 - near Knelston Primary School, Knelston

Belgrave Rd, Gorseinon

Bolgoed Rd, Pontarddulais

B5444 - Bonymaen Rd, Pentrechwyth

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Pontardawe Rd, Clydach

B4295 - The Promenade-West End, Penclawdd

A4118 - Gower Rd, Killay-Upper Killay

There will also be a host of other 20mph speed cameras out and about in different locations each month - a map of which can be found on the GoSafe website.

The map will also show the location of all other mobile, fixed, red light, speed on green and average speed cameras active across Wales.