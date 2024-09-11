Wales became one of the first countries in the world, and the first nation in the UK, to lower the default national speed limit on residential roads from 30mph to 20mph last September.
The Welsh Government said the change in speed limit was introduced to reduce collisions, save lives and reduce injuries.
The move was met with backlash from residents, with more than 460,000 people signing a petition in opposition to the new 20mph speed limit.
The Welsh Government earlier this year announced it was making a U-turn on the 20mph decision and would allow local authorities to reinstate the original 30mph speed limit on roads where they saw fit.
In July 2024, the Welsh Government issued "revised guidance" to highway authorities to help them assess on which roads the speed limit could be raised back to 30mph.
The Government said: "This guidance aims to assist highway authorities in making well-reasoned decisions about setting 30mph speed limits.
"It provides a framework for highway authorities in Wales (who are traffic authorities when regulating speed limits) to assess whether it is safe and appropriate to raise the speed limit to 30mph on restricted roads and other roads subject to a 20mph speed limit, while also accommodating local factors and circumstances."
Local authorities have been gathering feedback from their communities and will review the responses alongside the new guidance (from the Government) before making a decision on which roads will revert back to 30mph.
Councils can start applying for funding to revert roads back to 30mph from September 2024.
What roads are 20mph in South Wales?
DataMapWales has developed a map which shows all the roads in South Wales (as well as the rest of Wales) that have seen the speed limit reduced from 30mph to 20mph.
You can see the map on the DataMapWales website here.
It also shows roads that have been exempt from the change and retained the 30mph speed limit.
Speed cameras in South Wales monitoring 20mph speed limit
A list of "enforcement sites" has been revealed by GoSafe where mobile and fixed speed cameras will be in place to ensure motorists are keeping to the 20mph speed limit.
Sites where the 20mph speed limit will be enforced are based on where there has been evidence of road safety risk.
GoSafe considers enforcement where communities have raised concerns, collisions have occurred, or in areas where vulnerable road users and vehicles mix for example, near schools.
The "enforcement sites" in South Wales where you will find speed cameras monitoring the new 20mph speed limit are:
Newport
- Pillmawr Road
- Allt-yr-yn Avenue
- Cromwell Road
- High Street, Caerleon
- B4237 - Cardiff Road, Maesglas
- B4237 - Cardiff Road, Belle Vue Park
- Risca Road/Glaswllch Terrace
- B4237 - Chepstow Road (near Coldra roundabout)
- B4237 - Chepstow Road (near One Stop Shop)
- B4591 - Risca Road, Rogerstone
- Bassaleg Road
- B4240 - Risca Road, Newport
- Christchurch Road
- B4239 - Wentlooge Avenue, Peterstone
- Corporation Road, Lysaghts Park
Seven common speed camera myths
Monmouthshire
- Merthyr Road, Llanfoist
- Dixton Road, Monmouth
- Llandogo
- Chepstow Road, Llansoy
- Porthycarne Street, Usk
- Devauden Road, St Arvans (near Chepstow)
- Unclassed Road, Usk Bridge to Caerleon, Llangybi Village
- B4245 - Magor
- Chepstow Road, Caldicot
- B4293 - Devauden
Blaenau Gwent
- Rose Heyworth Millennium Primary
- Brynbach Primary School, Merthyr Road
- Deighton Primary, Stockton Way
- Soffryd Primary School, Soffryd Road
- Beaufort Hill/King Street, Ebbw Vale
- Bourneville Road, Blaina
- Beaufort Road, Ebbw Vale
Torfaen
- Llanyravon Primary
- Henllys Church in Wales Primary, Ty Canol Way
- Llanfrechfa Way, Cwmbran
- Usk Road, New Inn
- Station Road, Sebastopol
- Cleaves Terrace, Foundry Road, Abersychan
- The Highway, Croesyceiliog
- Llantarnam Road, Llantarnam
- B4246 - New Road, Garndiffaith
- B4246 - Limekiln Road, Pontnewynydd
Caerphilly
- Pontllanfraith Primary School, Penmaen Road
- Mills Road/Bowls Terrace
- Pant Road, Newbridge
- Nelson Road, Ystrad Mynach
- North Road, Newbridge
- Greenway, Bedwas House Ind. Est., Bedwas
- B4251 - Newbridge Road, Pontllanfraith
- Bryn Road, Pontllanfraith
- Victoria Road, Fleur-de-lis, Blackwood
- B4591 - Newport Road, Pontymister
- B4251 - Cwmfelinfach
- Southend Terrace, Pontlottyn
- Western Drive, Bargoed
- B4511 - Bedwellty Road, Aberbargoed
- A469 - Pleasant View, Tirphil
- Bailey Street, Deri, Bargoed
- B4257 - Merthyr Road, Princetown
- Church Road, Gelligaer
Cardiff
- Ty Draw Road, Roath
- B4262 - Heol Isaf, Radyr (Scout Hall)
- Pencisely Road
- Lansdowne Road
- Romilly Road
- Llandaf Road
- Lake Road East, Roath
- Thornhill Road
- Pantbach Road
- Merthyr Rd/The Philog
- Heathwood Road
- Heath Park Avenue
- Lake Road West, Roath
- Newport Rd, Old St Mellons
- Heol y Pentre, Pentyrch
Rhondda Cynon Taf
- Station Road, Church Village
- Cilfynydd Road, Cilfynydd
- Cowbridge Road, Pontyclun
- Heol Isaf to Nant Melyn Terr, Coedely
- Trealaw Rd, Trealaw
- Williams Place (near Dunelm), Hawthorn
- Cwmynysminton Road, Llwydcoed
- Rhondda Road, Ferndale
- Rhigos Road to Brecon Road, Hirwaun
Bridgend
- Merlin Cres, Cefn Glas
Neath Port Talbot
- Penscynnor - Pleasant Hill, Cilfrew (WG Pilot Site)
- Shelone Rd, Briton Ferry
- Swansea Rd, Trebanos
- A474 - Neath Road, Britton Ferry (Lidl to Lodge Lights)
- A4230 - Main Road, Cadoxton
- B4286 - Depot Road to Salem Road, Cwmavon
- A474 - Neath Road, Britton Ferry
- B4603 - Neath Road, Plasmarl
- Crynant (near Alderwood Close)
Vale of Glamorgan
- B4265 - St Brides Major, Vale
- Westbourne Road, Penarth
- Porthkerry Road, Rhoose
- Fontygary Road to Rhoose Rd, Rhoose
- Fferm Goch-School, Ruthin Road, Llangan
Swansea
- B4296 - Grovesend, Swansea
- Birchgrove Rd, Glais
- A4118 - near Knelston Primary School, Knelston
- Belgrave Rd, Gorseinon
- Bolgoed Rd, Pontarddulais
- B5444 - Bonymaen Rd, Pentrechwyth
- St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Pontardawe Rd, Clydach
- B4295 - The Promenade-West End, Penclawdd
- A4118 - Gower Rd, Killay-Upper Killay
There will also be a host of other 20mph speed cameras out and about in different locations each month - a map of which can be found on the GoSafe website.
The map will also show the location of all other mobile, fixed, red light, speed on green and average speed cameras active across Wales.
