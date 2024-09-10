The UK is set to see “unseasonably cold” conditions over the next few days, with frost forecast in some areas on Thursday (September 12) night, The Met Office has warned.

Overnight temperatures will tumble on Thursday into Friday morning (September 12 to 13).

Some areas of south Wales, including the likes of Monmouthshire, are bracing for temperatures as low as 2C.

These "chilly" conditions are a result of cold Arctic air which is even likely to bring a chance of snow on the highest peaks in Scotland.

Met Office spokesman Johnathan Vautrey said temperatures for most of the week will be 4-6C below average.

But temperatures will feel even colder and “more like single figures” for a lot of places due to strong winds.

“We could see some patchy frost developing in rural areas across all nations of the UK, particularly Scotland,” Mr Vautrey said.

“For people waking up on Friday morning it could be quite a shock to the system as they’re walking out of the door.

“There is a small chance of some snow falling over the highest mountains of Scotland, but you’ll have to hike quite a way before you see any snow.”

The Met Office said the cold spell is not expected to last too long and temperatures will start to climb back up towards average by the weekend.

South Wales weather forecast as UK braces for cold Artic air

As the "cold Arctic air" gets set to sweep across the UK, here is the south Wales weather forecast, according to the Met Office, for the rest of this week:

Newport

Wednesday (September 11) : maximum: 15/minimum: 6 - sunny.

: maximum: 15/minimum: 6 - sunny. Thursday (September 12) : max: 14/min: 4 - sunny intervals changing to light showers by lunchtime.

: max: 14/min: 4 - sunny intervals changing to light showers by lunchtime. Friday (September 13) : max: 15/min: 8 - sunny changing to partly cloudy by early evening.

: max: 15/min: 8 - sunny changing to partly cloudy by early evening. Saturday (September 14) : max: 17/min: 12 - sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening.

: max: 17/min: 12 - sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening. Sunday (September 15): max: 18/min: 10 -cloudy.

Blaenau Gwent (Ebbw Vale)

Wednesday (September 11) : max: 13/minimum: 5 - sunny intervals changing to light showers by lunchtime.

: max: 13/minimum: 5 - sunny intervals changing to light showers by lunchtime. Thursday (September 12) : max: 12/min: 4 - sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning.

: max: 12/min: 4 - sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning. Friday (September 13) : max: 13/min: 7 - sunny changing to partly cloudy by early evening.

: max: 13/min: 7 - sunny changing to partly cloudy by early evening. Saturday (September 14) : max: 15/min: 10 - sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening.

: max: 15/min: 10 - sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening. Sunday (September 15): max: 16/min: 8 -cloudy.

Monmouthshire (Monmouth)

Wednesday (September 11) : max: 15/minimum: 6 - sunny intervals.

: max: 15/minimum: 6 - sunny intervals. Thursday (September 12) : max: 15/min: 2 - sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning.

: max: 15/min: 2 - sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning. Friday (September 13) : max: 15/min: 7 - sunny changing to partly cloudy by early evening.

: max: 15/min: 7 - sunny changing to partly cloudy by early evening. Saturday (September 14) : max: 18/min: 11 - sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening.

: max: 18/min: 11 - sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening. Sunday (September 15): max: 18/min: 10 -cloudy.

The "cold Arctic Air" could bring frost and snow to some parts of the UK, according to The Met Office.

Caerphilly (Blackwood)

Wednesday (September 11) : max: 13/minimum: 6 - sunny changing to light showers by early evening.

: max: 13/minimum: 6 - sunny changing to light showers by early evening. Thursday (September 12) : max: 13/min: 3 - sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning.

: max: 13/min: 3 - sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning. Friday (September 13) : max: 14/min: 7 - sunny changing to partly cloudy by early evening.

: max: 14/min: 7 - sunny changing to partly cloudy by early evening. Saturday (September 14) : max: 16/min: 11 - sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening.

: max: 16/min: 11 - sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening. Sunday (September 15): max: 17/min: 9 -cloudy.

Torfaen (Pontypool)

Wednesday (September 11) : max: 14/minimum: 6 - sunny changing to light showers by early evening.

: max: 14/minimum: 6 - sunny changing to light showers by early evening. Thursday (September 12) : max: 13/min: 4 - sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning.

: max: 13/min: 4 - sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning. Friday (September 13) : max: 14/min: 8 - sunny changing to partly cloudy by early evening.

: max: 14/min: 8 - sunny changing to partly cloudy by early evening. Saturday (September 14) : max: 16/min: 11 - sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening.

: max: 16/min: 11 - sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening. Sunday (September 15): max: 17/min: 9 -cloudy.

The Met Office forecast in Wales added the "unseasonably cool" conditions could begin to hit as early as Wednesday.

The forecast for Wednesday reads: "Rather windy with sunny spells and scattered showers, these heaviest and most numerous in the north with hail possible, especially in coastal areas.

"Feeling unseasonably cool with temperatures below average."

Conditions are expected to get even colder on Thursday and Friday before returning to normal on Saturday.

The Met Office explained: "Breezy and cool on Thursday with sunny spells and showers. Dry on Friday and Saturday with sunny spells.

"Some chilly nights at first, but temperatures returning to average by Saturday."