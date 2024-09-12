Police and council services had their time wasted due to having to clear the mess of a ‘selfish fly-tipper’ that had left masses of rubbish on Coch Y North Road.

The fly-tipper had dumped carpets, backpacks, blankets, mattresses, half empty tubs of paint, empty boxes as well as many other pieces of junk.

“One police and three Torfaen Council vehicles were needed for a blocked road causing disruption to homes and businesses this evening,” said a spokesperson for Gwent Police via social media.

“[This was] all thanks to the selfish fly-tipper who dumped their mess on Coch Y North Road, in Pontypool, between 16:00-16:45 today, September 10.”

Anyone who might have information on the culprit, is asked to contact police by calling 101 and quoting the log reference number 363.

You can also report it via the Gwent Police website, by direct messaging them on social media, or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.