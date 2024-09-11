The Cwmbran Celtics were playing Baglan Dragons away in Port Talbot last weekend when one of the Baglan players was arrested five minutes before the referee blew for time.

Jordan Evans, 31, was a second-half substitute for Baglan Dragons in their game against Cwmbran Celtic on Saturday, September 7.

According to spectators, Evans made quite the impact as he came off the bench, including by being arrested on suspicion of theft.

Around five minutes before the game ended, police officers entered the field of play and arrested him in the changing rooms.

Before exiting the pitch with two South Wales Police officers, Evans set up two goals, and then scored the winner to complete a 4-3 comeback win in the JD Cymru South clash.

Video footage of the arrest as gone viral on X (formerly Twitter) showing the officers on the pitch as a player makes his way off it.

Just a casual game in the Welsh leagues. A lad gets subbed on, scores a goal and gets an assist. Then gets arrested in the 85th minute. Only in south wales 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ACk9mCjTX3

South Wales Police confirmed that Jordan Evans was arrested under the suspicion of theft but was later released without being charged.

A statement issued by the Dragons on Monday read: "Baglan Dragons FC are aware of a video circulating on social media of an incident involving one of our players at Saturday's match.

"We would like to confirm that the player in question was substituted from the field of play on or around the 85th minute.

“The player in question was arrested within the changing facility.

"We can also confirm that the player in question was released by South Wales Police a few hours later without charge and with no further action.

“We now consider this matter closed and will not comment any further."

The Cwmbran Celtics manager Simon Berry called it a “mad few minutes” and said, “if they had come a bit earlier, before he came on, we might have held onto our lead.”