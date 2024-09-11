The Punch House in Agincourt Square, Monmouth, NP25 3BT, has won the Rover’s Dog Friendly Pub Awards 2024 meaning ‘canine experts’ reckon that the Monmouth based tavern is one of the best dog friendly pubs in the whole of the UK.

The pub is a historic inn serving local real ales and seasonal Welsh food as well as hosting overnight stays.

Dogs are welcome in the bar, where they have a menu available, exclusively for your furry friends.

The landlady, Vicky, is a dedicated dog lover herself, who personally greets canine visitors with treats and attention.

“The Punch House stands out as a canine haven, with every detail designed with dog-lovers in mind,” said a spokesperson for Rover’s.

“From a designated doggie menu to spare leads and first-aid kids, to even offering pets and their paw parents an overnight stay in one of their newly renovated, dog-friendly rooms.

“The historic inn is raising the bar for dog-friendly hospitality in the UK, making it one of the nation’s ultimate destinations for pups and their people alike.

“Rover’s Tavern Tester’s conduct in-depth reviews judged pubs on a range of factors including their booking systems, pup accessibility, welcoming atmosphere, staff communication, doggie facilities, pet safety, dog behaviour policies and overall experience.

“Rover's Dog-Friendly Pub Awards celebrate the establishments that truly go above and beyond in creating a welcoming and homely environment for four-legged friends.”

New research from Rover reveals that dogs aren't just welcome in pubs. They are becoming an essential part of pub culture.

According to their research, 43% of Brits believe dogs are integral to the pub experience, with more than half saying they would prefer to be around canines than kids when spending time at their local boozer.

Adem Fehmi, Canine Behaviourist at Rover said: “Our 11 tavern-testing pet owners have been busy surveying pubs across the nation to find the most dog-friendly pubs.”

“Scoring extremely highly on factors such as doggy amenities, hospitality, and dog-friendly policies, we’re delighted that The Punch House has been recognised for their efforts in making their pub a wonderfully welcome place for canine friends to visit.”

The pub is open Sunday to Thursday between 10am and 11pm and then Friday to Saturday between 10am-12am.