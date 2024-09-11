South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

Heavy congestion on the M4 near city with delays of up to 20 minutes

Live

Delays of up to 20 minutes on M4 around Newport

Emergency
By Sallie Phillips

  • There is very heavy congestion around the M4 near Newport
  • Delays of around 20 minutes are being reported around the Coldra junction
  • Drivers should allow for extra journey time

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos