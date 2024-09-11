South Wales Argus
Crash near industrial estate leaves road closed with emergency services on scene

Crash near Pantglas Industrial Estate, Bedwas, police on site

By Sallie Phillips

  • A crash has closed Newport Road in Bedwas near the Pantglas Industrial Estate
  • The road is closed from the estate to the traffic lights
  • A diversion is in place with congestion expected with drivers advised to find an alternative route

