Motorists have been warned they could face a fine if the details on the driving licence are not up to date.

This includes ensuring your address is correct, even if your move is only temporary, such as moving away to university.

Experts from Motor Match have alerted drivers to the rules and explained why they can lead to fines of up to £1,000.

They said: “Address updates are more than just a matter of compliance.

“In the unfortunate event of an accident, having accurate address details ensures that essential information reaches the right individuals promptly, expediting necessary processes and potentially saving lives."

"The DVLA's requirement to update address information extends beyond just your driving licence; it includes your vehicle log book, direct debit for vehicle tax, and private number plate documents.

“Failing to update these details can lead to significant fines of up to £1,000, making it crucial for all drivers to be vigilant about keeping their information current."

"Even temporary moves, such as living away at university, warrant an update of your address details with the DVLA.

“This ensures that your records accurately reflect your situation and prevents unnecessary complications down the road."

Philip Gomm of the RAC Foundation added: “There are good reasons to keep licences up to date, beyond the basic legal requirement.

“They are also a widely accepted form of ID and will certainly be required if you are ever stopped by police.

“Renewal also provides an opportunity for people to assess whether they are still fit to drive, and we think there is an argument for linking a compulsory eye test to the process to make sure we all remain safe on the road, though Government should help keep costs as low as possible for motorists.

“When you do renew beware of private web sites which offer to help with the application but charge an extra fee for doing so.”

How to renew your driving licence

The DVLA advises people to renew on its official website as it is the quickest and cheapest method.

Applications cost £14 and are usually processed within five days.

Third party websites charge additional fees.

Postal renewals cost £17, while doing it at a Post Office has a £21.50 fee.

A DVLA spokeswoman said: “We encourage customers to use GOV.UK as applying online is the quickest and cheapest way to renew their photocard driving licence.

“If you stop driving altogether, you should inform DVLA and return your licence rather keeping it as a form of out of date photo ID.”