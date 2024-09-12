SIMON NAYLOR, 36, of Williams Close, Newport must pay £496 in fines, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence on Cardiff Road on February 18.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ANTHONY FARMER, 38, of Victoria Street, Old Cwmbran, Cwmbran was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

PHILIP PENDRY, 63, of Dan-Y-Deri, Abergavenny was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

NICHOLAS BALL, 32, of Brookland Terrace, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran was jailed for 24 weeks, suspended for 18 months, after he pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm in Caerleon, Newport on October 28, 2023.

He must carry out 180 hours of unpaid work, complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, pay £250 compensation, a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

HEMN RASHID, 36, of Caerleon Road, Newport was banned from driving for 16 months and ordered to pay £421 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to drink driving with 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Bolt Close on July 28.

KYRAN PEPLAR, 33, of no fixed abode, Caerphilly was jailed for 12 weeks after he admitted stealing a wallet, bank cards and cash in Pengam and committing fraud in Bargoed last November.

He was ordered to pay £485 in compensation.

MARTYN PETER PEACH, 42, of Hanbury Road, Pontypool must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MALCOLM TERRELL, 57, of Cromwell Road, Risca must pay £317 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on February 19.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MATTHEW GROVES, 52, of Beaufort Crescent, Monkswood, Monmouthshire was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the A449 slip road between Junction 23a and Junction 24 on the M4 motorway in Newport on January 10.

He must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

HAREM ABDULQADER MOHAMMAD, 40, of Bessemer Drive, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on January 13.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.