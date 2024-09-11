A MAJOR emergency services presence was spotted blocking off a street in Cardiff in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Members of the public were asked to avoid Moorland Road in the Splott area of Cardiff after police had received a report of a dog attack.
It is understood that South Wales Police cordoned off the road and were joined at the scene by colleagues from the Welsh Ambulance Service.
A statement was issued around 9am on Wednesday morning by South Wales Police, which confirmed that officers had been in attendance to "safeguard the public".
The full statement read: "At 7.30am today it was reported that a woman and her dog had been bitten by another dog in a park in the Splott area of Cardiff.
"The dog – which is understood to be a German Shepherd – was without its owner and officers attended to safeguard the public.
"The incident has concluded."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here