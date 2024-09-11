Members of the public were asked to avoid Moorland Road in the Splott area of Cardiff after police had received a report of a dog attack.

It is understood that South Wales Police cordoned off the road and were joined at the scene by colleagues from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

A statement was issued around 9am on Wednesday morning by South Wales Police, which confirmed that officers had been in attendance to "safeguard the public".

The full statement read: "At 7.30am today it was reported that a woman and her dog had been bitten by another dog in a park in the Splott area of Cardiff.



"The dog – which is understood to be a German Shepherd – was without its owner and officers attended to safeguard the public.



"The incident has concluded."