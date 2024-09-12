The plans aim to encourage more people to use the parks, protect biodiversity, and identify future investment and development opportunities.

Each of the council owned-parks will have its own management plan focusing on facility maintenance and addressing public concerns.

The strategy will concentrate on Blaenavon Park, Cwmbran recreation areas (Boating Lake, Northfields, and Southfields), Cwmbran Park, Fishpond Park in Griffithstown, Glansychan Park in Abersychan, Pontnewydd Park, and Pontypool Park.

Residents have until midnight on Monday, September 30, to complete the survey about how they use the parks and what is important to them.

Councillor Mandy Owen, executive member for the environment, said: "We need to make sure we manage all aspects of our parks in the most sustainable way.

"However, without knowing how our residents use our parks and what they find important, we can’t plan for their future.

"The responses from the survey will help us create a series of management plans to support external grant applications to fund their delivery, ensuring our parks continue to be fit for purpose."

The preparation of the management plans has been made possible through £49,120 of grant funding from the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund.