The walks, organised in collaboration with Farming Connect, will take place on 15 farms across Wales within the 'Our Farms' network.

One of these is Ty Coch, a beef, sheep, and arable farm in Brynbuga, near Usk.

Farmer Nigel Bowyer and his family are keen to share their findings with the farming community.

They have been involved in several projects, including assessing the impact of colostrum quality on the growth of lambs and experimenting with under-sown maize and cover crops drilled into barley stubble.

Mr Bowyer, who produces 400 fat lambs annually and keeps 70 cattle, said: "I hope farmers will come along and see a few of the ideas that we have been putting into practice."

The 'Our Farms' farmers are involved in a range of projects.

These assess the effects of various practices, from feeding crimped peas and beans to pregnant ewes, to using real-time data at silage making to enhance milk production from forage.

Siwan Howatson, head of technical at Farming Connect, said: "The programme of events lined up for September presents a valuable opportunity for farmers operating in all farming sectors, including horticulture, to see the on-farm trials in action and to learn about the results."

Farmers have said that the trials, implemented in 2023, have yielded a wealth of information that they are eager to share.

The farm walk at Ty Coch is slated for Tuesday, September 17, between 4pm and 7pm.

For more information and a full list of the farm walks in Ceredigion and across Wales, visit the Farming Connect website.