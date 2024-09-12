The Banff Mountain Film Festival is set to showcase extreme skiing, mountain biking, climbing, and more.

The festival features two new collections of action films from remote regions of the globe.

The films will be shown at Cardiff's New Theatre on October 1 and at Theatr Brycheiniog in Brecon on October 4.

Tour director, Nell Teasdale, said: "Get ready for an inspirational night of adventure from the wildest corners of the planet.

"With intrepid athletes, spectacular cinematography, and a big dose of adrenaline, the Banff Mountain Film Festival stars the best new films from the world’s top adventure filmmakers.

"Plus, we guarantee you’ll be inspired to have an adventure of your own as well."

One of the highlights will be Chronoception, which chronicles an expedition along the ancient Silk Road into one of the least explored regions of Asia - the Tien Shan mountains, on the Kyrgyzstan-China border.

Chronoception (Image: Jeremy Bernard)

Three skiers and snowboarders follow in the footsteps of Kyrgyzstan’s nomadic people to find themselves thrown into a world where time and space appear to stand still.

The trio battle hostile conditions to ski stunning lines down immaculate peaks.

Another highlight will be Cross Countries, which depicts French mountain biking legend Kilian Bron travel the world looking for routes to ride.

In this film, he crosses North America on some of the continent’s most iconic trails.

Going Greenland will also be shown, with athletes Rachael Burks and Jessica Baker combining a renewable energy sailboat with an arctic ski expedition in Greenland.

Going Greenland (Image: Sophie Danison)

Each event will also feature a free prize draw for outdoor goodies from the tour’s partners.

The Banff tour films are selected from hundreds of entries into the Banff Mountain Film and Book Festival, which is held every November in the Canadian Rocky Mountains.

Now in its 15th year, the UK and Ireland tour will visit more than 50 locations this year.