The Zoots are set to perform their 'Sounds of the 60s' show as they celebrate the music of the likes of Elvis Presley, the Rolling Stones, Dusty Springfield, The Searchers, and The Beatles.

The band has played in more than 35 countries and at venues such as the London Palladium, Goodwood Festival, Old Trafford and Stamford Bridge.

The Zoots have a few trophies in the cabinet, having won the Corporate Live Wire Innovation and Excellence awards' band of the year in 2022 and the UK's Best Pop Music Cover Band at the Global Entertainment Awards in 2018.

The Stage has praised the band, saying: "The Zoots are the kind of talented, young band it's impossible not to like, totally confident in their ability to entertain."

Frontman and manager Jamie Goddard's songs have been used in adverts for OKI and Nokia, and his music has even helped students learn English in China.

The Searchers' manager Alan Field said: "Jamie is a great singer, musician, and talented songwriter.

"He also happens to be a great guy."

For more information, visit thezoots.com.

The band will perform at the Blackwood Miners' Institute on Thursday, October 24.