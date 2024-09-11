Andre Brown, 22, was arrested following a raid on his home in the Somerton area of Newport earlier this year.

Prosecutor Roger Griffiths told Cardiff Crown Court: “The facts of this case are very straightforward.

“On April 8 there was police investigation into a drugs line.

“One of the people being best investigated was this defendant and so they went to his home, an address in Somerton Park in Newport.

“During the search, 818.34g of cannabis were recovered.

“Mr Brown answered no comment to the questions put to him.”

The defendant, of Somerton Park, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Brown has no previous convictions involving drugs but he does have matters involving violence, driving and criminal damage offences on his record.

His barrister Ross McQuillan-Johnson said: “The defendant wishes to apologise to the court for his actions.

“He understands the global impact this offence has had.

“This is the first time spent in custody and that time has been used well.

“He has worked for three months in a trusted position and he is an enhanced prisoner and he certainly doesn't intend to follow the path that perhaps had been created for him.”

Because Brown had served the equivalent of a 10-month prison sentence while being held on remand in custody, Judge Eugene Egan told him he’d already done the “punitive element” of any sentence.

The defendant was sentenced to a 12-month community order and told he has to complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a victim surcharge.

Before Brown left the dock, Judge Egan said to him: “I hope that you take this as an opportunity to turn your life around and to improve your prospects going forward.

“You're still only 22. You have a good future ahead of you if you apply yourself appropriately.”

He ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs.