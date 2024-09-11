Officers from Gwent Police attended the scene on George Street Bridge, along with colleagues from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

The bridge was cordoned off and closed around 11pm on Tuesday, September 10, with Gwent Police confirming it was reopened at 12.40am on Wednesday, September 11.

A spokesperson from Gwent Police has confirmed the closure and emergency services presence was due to a "concern for safety call".

They continued: "A girl was brought to safety by officers, and the bridge was reopened at 12.40am."