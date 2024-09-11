RESIDENTS may have noticed a large emergency services presence on one of Newport's main bridges late on Tuesday night.
Officers from Gwent Police attended the scene on George Street Bridge, along with colleagues from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
The bridge was cordoned off and closed around 11pm on Tuesday, September 10, with Gwent Police confirming it was reopened at 12.40am on Wednesday, September 11.
A spokesperson from Gwent Police has confirmed the closure and emergency services presence was due to a "concern for safety call".
They continued: "A girl was brought to safety by officers, and the bridge was reopened at 12.40am."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here