Around 400 people attended the planned rally in Blackwood, headed by deputy mayor of Blackwood Town Council George Etheridge, in a protest against the planned mothballing of the beloved Blackwood Miners Institute.

Locals have been in uproar over the plans to mothball this site at the end of the year, and close Llancaiach Fawr, a manor house which has been restored and furnished to imitate life in the 17th century will also lose its funding of an annual subsidy of £485,000 if the council gets its way.

The council also proposes to axe its direct food delivery service for the elderly and disabled ‘Meals on Wheels', which could allegedly see around 22 people lose their jobs, according to Cllr Kevin Etheridge.

The petition against the mothballing was recently handed to the council with 6,000 signatures.

Community groups have been left dismayed at the council's plans for this mothballing, and the sheer number of people that turned out to support the protest at the weekend is a prime example of this, with groups who currently use the space expected to be left with limited options if the council's plans are approved.

The fight against the planned mothballing has also garnered celebrity attention, with Nicky Wire of the Manic Street Preachers, who are from Blackwood, having recently called for the "magical" venue to be saved, according to the BBC.

Blackwood Miners' Institute has also hosted stellar music acts that include the Stereophonics, Black Sabbath and Coldplay.

Residents were given the opportunity to share their thoughts on the plans in a public consultation, which officially closed at 5pm on Tuesday, September 10.

Caerphilly Council leader Sean Morgan, has previously described the plans to mothball the site as part of the "difficult decisions" that must be made, due to the "scale of savings" that are required.

