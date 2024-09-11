This time the film crew were out of the public eye and the bustle of the main town and were instead quietly located near the rural country lanes of Weycock Road and Old Five Mill Lane.

Dave's Coaches transporting the cast (Image: Aditya Singh)

Steffan Rhodri better known as Dave’s Coaches was seen driving his iconic red minibus through the winding roads. His main passengers being none other than James Corden, (better known as Smithy) Mick, portrayed by the talented Larry Lamb, and Uncle Bryn himself Rob Brydon. A female silhouette was also seen sat next to Larry Lamb wearing a pink fascinator headpiece. Was this Pam or Gwen? - Whose more likely to be dressed in pink? -We think you can guess.

The crew completed a lap of the long stretch of road around 10am this morning and then quickly wrapped up the take where they headed further along the road where locals reported there was filming inside a nearby farm. Perhaps the farm has been kitted out for a big white wedding?

Dave's Coach out and about (Image: Aditya Singh)

The location of today’s filming also led to speculation about other possible scenes being shot today and tomorrow. Just a stone’s throw over from Weycock Road and Old Five Mill Lane in Dinas Powys, Pam and Mick’s house is found in Laburnum Way. Close to these locations, we also have Porthkerry Caravan Park where Nessa and Dave lived together and Nessa Performed psychic readings.

The filming is also due to continue tomorrow with sections of Weycock Road and Old Five Mill Lane still blocked off. The countdown to Christmas currently stands at 105 days we cant wait to tune in!