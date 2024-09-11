Among Alexander Maloney’s crimes was a break-in at McDonald’s on Cardiff Road where he stole from the staff room a handbag, iPhone, bank cards and driving licence worth £550 on August 7.

The 38-year-old also took a 55-inch television valued at £349 during a burglary at Asda in Duffryn 11 days later and two plasma TVs worth £698 in another raid there on August 22.

The insatiable Maloney stole a £500 e-bike from KFC at the Leeway Industrial Estate in Spytty and goods worth £104.45 from Spar on Bassaleg Road.

He pleaded guilty to a raft of offences including an attempted burglary at Castle Bingo on Usk Way on August 23.

The defendant has “a flagrant disregard for court orders” and a history of committing similar offences, Newport magistrates were told.

Maloney, of Cormorant Way, Duffryn, Newport was jailed for 12 months.

He was also made the subject of a three-year criminal behaviour order.

The defendant is banned from many parts of Newport including McDonald’s on Cardiff Road, Asda in Duffryn and Castle Bingo on Usk Way.