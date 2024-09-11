A ONE-MAN crime wave is behind bars after he committed a string of burglaries and theft offences in Newport.
Among Alexander Maloney’s crimes was a break-in at McDonald’s on Cardiff Road where he stole from the staff room a handbag, iPhone, bank cards and driving licence worth £550 on August 7.
The 38-year-old also took a 55-inch television valued at £349 during a burglary at Asda in Duffryn 11 days later and two plasma TVs worth £698 in another raid there on August 22.
The insatiable Maloney stole a £500 e-bike from KFC at the Leeway Industrial Estate in Spytty and goods worth £104.45 from Spar on Bassaleg Road.
He pleaded guilty to a raft of offences including an attempted burglary at Castle Bingo on Usk Way on August 23.
The defendant has “a flagrant disregard for court orders” and a history of committing similar offences, Newport magistrates were told.
Maloney, of Cormorant Way, Duffryn, Newport was jailed for 12 months.
He was also made the subject of a three-year criminal behaviour order.
The defendant is banned from many parts of Newport including McDonald’s on Cardiff Road, Asda in Duffryn and Castle Bingo on Usk Way.
