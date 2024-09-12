Grant Thornton UK LLP has promoted Andrew Charter to the position in the South West of England and Wales.

Mr Charter will be based primarily at the firm's Bristol and Cardiff offices, where he will lead the regional team.

He will also be involved nationally in the industrial and facilities management sectors.

Having worked at Grant Thornton for nearly a decade, Mr Charter will now focus on developing the practice in the South West and Wales.

He will be responsible for supporting and training the team, leading new hires, and attracting new clients.

With more than 30 years of experience in mergers and acquisitions across various sectors, Mr Charter will also provide guidance to businesses and shareholders to help them achieve their strategic goals.

His recent achievements include overseeing the sale of Taylor Maxwell to Brickability, a deal that won an AIM Transaction of the Year Award.

He also played a key role in the sales of Partnership of Care to Mysa Care, Hornbill Engineering to OCU Group, Crusader Medical to Civitas and Envivo, and Accuro Group Holdings to OCS Group.

Reflecting on his new role, Mr Charter said: "We have a fantastic team here in the South West and Wales, and I am eager to continue building on our strengths.

"They are also key regions supporting the UK’s economic growth and have many great businesses which attract significant interest from domestic and international investors.

"I'm committed to continuing to grow our transaction advisory team and securing investment in the local economy to enable our clients to navigate and realise their strategic goals."

Jamie Roberts, corporate finance partner at Grant Thornton UK LLP, said: "Andrew’s promotion is a testament to his exceptional skills and dedication.

"His extensive knowledge and experience make him ideally suited to helping grow the South West and Wales economies.

"We are confident that he will continue to drive our commitment to supporting mid-market businesses in the region."

In addition to Mr Charter's promotion, Grant Thornton has recently welcomed Chillie Squance to the corporate finance team as assistant manager.

Based in Cardiff and with a background in the mergers and acquisitions industry, Chillie Squance will work across both Grant Thornton’s Cardiff and Bristol offices.