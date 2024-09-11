“This is such a positive thing for us at The Pot Café, the move has given us both a brand-new energy,” said Owner Angela Roberts.

“The new space is the same old, same old, just with a twist.”

The new, bigger space is near the end of Griffith Street, near the Market Bus Station and Newport Market, at the former ‘Lisa’s Kitchen’ site.

It is a brighter venue, with plenty of indoor and outdoor seating for customers.

The Pot first opened its doors inside Newport Arcade in 1974, and owner Angela Roberts said that it was her auntie, Carol Butler, was the person who turned it into ‘the place to go.’

Angela took over 19 years ago and said she has loved creating a safe space where anyone was welcome.

She runs the Pot Café with Deb Barker, and the pair are considered a ‘dynamic duo’ by regular customers.

(Image: Newsquest)

Both agree that the move has given the café ‘a new lease of life’ and Angela said she has that same feeling she felt almost 20 years ago, when she took over for the very first time.

Angela has said her landlord, the Bid and employees at Newport Council have been the most helpful during the transition period.

The Pot opens every day between the hours of 9am and 2pm, serving classic home cooked meals, barista style coffees, teas and sweet treats.

If you wanted to support the Independent Café in ways other than buying their delicious food and drinks, you can follow them on social media.

They have accounts on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and X. Keep up to date with their Facebook page for further announcements regarding opening times.